The future of jobs: Work from home, the office, or both?

We look at the future of the workplace, the boss-worker power struggle and why job unhappiness is so high.

The COVID pandemic pushed companies worldwide into an unplanned experiment of remote working to keep businesses going after strict safety measures were imposed.

Now that employees have realised that working from home is possible, many are reluctant to go back to the office, or at least not full time.

Globally, about one-quarter of workers would quit or start looking for another job if they were asked to return five days a week, research has found. Many would like to have flexible working hours or a shorter work week.

We talk to Adrian Wright, the director of the Institute for Research into Organisations, Work and Employment (iROWE) and Anthony Lepinteur, a research scientist at the University of Luxembourg.