Is Germany’s trade too dependent on China?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz under pressure to reduce his country’s economic reliance on China.

The Ukraine war has exposed the risk of Germany’s decades-long reliance on Russian gas and the scramble to reduce that dependency. But the German chancellor appears to have another problem on his hands.

Members of his government, the opposition and Western allies are worried about the country’s economic dependence on China. Olaf Scholz recently went on a controversial visit to Beijing after an even more contentious sale of the Hamburg port terminal to a Chinese company.

Elsewhere, the developing world calls on polluters to pay the climate bill at COP27.

And we take a look at Guyana’s oil boom.