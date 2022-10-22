Can a new British prime minister fix the economy?

PM Liz Truss has resigned after chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped almost all of her mini-budget.

Liz Truss’s term as British prime minister was marred by economic policies that roiled financial markets and sparked rebellion in her own party.

Truss is now out after her chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, scrapped almost all of her free-market agenda.

But her departure has plunged the United Kingdom into yet another period of economic uncertainty. And many British people are asking whether her replacement – the third this year – will be able to tame soaring inflation and kick-start economic growth.

Elsewhere, Russia offers to turn the taps back on and supply gas to Europe again – but European leaders aren’t biting.