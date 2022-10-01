Can the British government avert a financial crisis?

The UK government has introduced tax cuts to kick-start the economy. The IMF warns the plan could stoke soaring inflation.

The British prime minister is betting big on a fiscal policy that includes the biggest tax cuts in the United Kingdom in half a century – funded by borrowing.

Liz Truss says the plan will kick-start the economy. But her critics say it is a reckless gamble. And the plans seem to have backfired already. The pound has fallen to record lows, and financial markets have gone into turmoil.

In rare public criticism of a leading global economy, the International Monetary Fund has warned the plan could increase inequality in the UK.

