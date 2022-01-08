What lies ahead for the global economy in 2022?

2021 was a year of economic recovery – but also a year of supply chain bottlenecks, soaring inflation and Omicron.

Mass vaccinations, progress in antiviral drugs and eased restrictions. 2021 provided an opportunity for many countries to reverse some economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But opening up businesses and returning to normal life has brought numerous setbacks too, such as the rising cost of living.

Despite the challenges, hopes were running high for the new year, until the Omicron variant and access to vaccines changed the calculus once again.

So, what is to come in 2022?