Why are people quitting their jobs in record numbers?

Millions of mainly young people around the world are rethinking the way they work and live.

The pandemic has changed people’s lives and in many cases their career plans.

After a wave of job losses in the past couple of years, many employees are now hitting the pause button at work and quitting their jobs in droves.

More than 24 million people quit their jobs in the United States from April to September 2021. And at least 40 percent of employees globally are considering resigning in the coming few months.

