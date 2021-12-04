Countries around the world reimpose travel restrictions in response to new Omicron variant.
Can the global economy battle through another COVID-19 setback?
A new coronavirus variant has forced governments to impose travel bans just as economies were starting to recover.
Last week, after scientists in South Africa identified a new coronavirus variant, borders were suddenly closed off to passenger travel from Southern African countries, oil prices fell more than 10 percent, and stock markets took a hit.
Markets and economies are expected to face weeks of uncertainty as investors closely watch for updates on Omicron. What comes next largely depends on what scientists discover and how quickly they do so.
Also, green hydrogen has been hailed as the energy of the future; can it help decarbonise economies?
