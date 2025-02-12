Centre Stage Nathan Thrall confronts Israel’s occupation

Pulitzer Prize winning author Nathan Thrall joins Centre Stage to talk about how his experiences, working and living in Israel, Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, drove him to write, A Day in the Life of Abed Salama. Witnessing first hand the discrimination and subjugation of Palestinians, Thrall tells Al Jazeera presenter Tom McRae about Israel’s decades-long system of apartheid and why he still has hope for the future.