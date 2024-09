In part 2 we conclude our interview with Clive Stafford Smith, a lawyer representing Aafia Siddiqui.

In part 2 of this episode of Centre Stage, we conclude our interview with Clive Stafford Smith, a civil rights lawyer who represents Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani American woman serving an 86-year prison sentence — a victim, says Stafford Smith, of the United States’s so-called “war on terror”.