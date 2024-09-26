Aafia Siddiqui: “Victim of all victims” | Part I

Clive Stafford Smith, lawyer for Aafia Siddiqui, who he says is a victim of circumstance following the 9/11 attacks.

In part 1 of this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is Clive Stafford Smith, a civil rights lawyer and legal counsel for many of the prisoners at Guantanamo Bay. His best known client is Aafia Siddiqui, who he says is a victim of circumstance, and should never have ended up on the FBI’s Most Wanted list after the 9/11 attacks in the US.