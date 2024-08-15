We need leaders who see past their own interests

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is President Natasa Pirc Musar. The trailblazing leader of Slovenia who became the country’s first female president — and did it without the backing of a political party. She’s had a diverse career as an attorney, journalist and former information commissioner.

A staunch advocate for human rights, President Pirc Musar talks about Slovenia’s recent recognition of Palestine, and why a reform of the UN Security Council is needed.

Rawaa Auge is a presenter at Al Jazeera Digital.

This episode is produced in partnership with the Islam and Muslims Initiative, an international platform that connects Muslims and non-Muslims in the realms of religion, politics, business, media, academia and civil society.