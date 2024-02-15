Politics without respect for international law risks to be criminal

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese. She is an international lawyer with a focus on human rights, migration and the displacement of refugees.

Albanese has been vocal and critical of Israel and its partners. Her assessments are blunt. And when describing Israel’s actions in war, she does not hold back.

Rawaa Auge is a presenter at Al Jazeera Digital.