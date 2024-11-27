The difficulty of working as a medic in Gaza

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is British plastic surgeon, Dr Victoria Rose.

She travelled to Gaza twice this year to provide life-saving medical care to children wounded by the genocide in Gaza.

Rose talks about her difficult experiences of working in the Gaza Strip despite the continued attacks on healthcare facilities and medics by the Israeli military, and what the medical community is doing to try to affect change.

Dareen Abughaida is a principal presenter at Al Jazeera.