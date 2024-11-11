Why protests are a manifestation of power

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is Palestinian American activist and adjunct professor Amin Husain.

New York University suspended Palestinian American activist and adjunct professor Amin Husain indefinitely for statements he made off campus about Palestine.

Husain is also the founder of Decolonize This Place, an art collective that promotes social justice.

He talks about why Israel’s war on Gaza resonates with students and faculty on university campuses in the US, and how protest and resistance can help marginalised groups empower themselves.

Natasha Ghoneim is a senior correspondent.