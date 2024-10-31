Video Duration 18 minutes 56 seconds
Adversarial Journalism: Gaza, the US Vote, and the Future of News
Jeremy Scahill is an American investigative journalist and author. He co-founded Drop Site News, a non-partisan organisation dedicated to reporting on major stories while focused on accountability and accuracy. Scahill joins Al Jazeera’s Phil Lavelle, to dissect the 2024 US presidential election, American interests in the Middle East, Israel’s war on Gaza and what the future of journalism may look like.
Published On 31 Oct 2024