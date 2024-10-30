Video Duration 15 minutes 46 seconds
Presidential candidate Chase Oliver wants to disrupt US politics
Chase Oliver is the Libertarian Party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 US election. He joins Centre Stage to talk to Al Jazeera’s Phil Lavelle about why having more voting options is important, and what the US would be like under Libertarian governance. Oliver also offers his take on US foreign policy, how he’d tackle diplomacy with allies and addresses current conflicts.
Published On 30 Oct 2024