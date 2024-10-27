US election 2024: the Arab American reality

Arab Americans are expected to play a critical role in the upcoming US presidential election. And, while they’ve traditionally voted Democrat, that seems to be changing, leading some to talk about a political chasm within the Arab American community in the wake of Israel’s war on Gaza, and American support for that war.

Maya Berry is the executive director of the Arab American Institute. Speaking on Centre Stage with host Natasha Ghoneim, Berry talks about the role Arab Americans are expected to play in deciding who will be the next US president, the challenges they face in combating anti-Arab sentiment, and the impact of US foreign policy on Arab Americans in the past year.

Natasha Ghoneim is a senior correspondent with Al Jazeera English.