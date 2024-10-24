Is the Western model of governance collapsing?

In this episode, our guest is veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of The Middle East Eye, David Hearst.

His career spans decades of reporting on Eastern Europe, Russia and the Middle East.

Hearst talks about why he thinks we’re currently witnessing the collapse of the Western governance model, and how the mistakes of the West are linked to the war on Gaza.

Raawa Auge is a presenter at Al Jazeera Digital.

This episode is produced in partnership with the Islam and Muslims Initiative, an international platform that connects Muslims and non-Muslims in the realms of religion, politics, business, media, academia and civil society.