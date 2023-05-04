Islam’s influence on the US

A conversation with John Esposito, distinguished professor and author of books on religion, Islam, and Islamophobia.

In the first episode of Centre Stage, John Esposito explores Islam’s influence on the United States with Soraya Salam.

They discuss a variety of topics ranging from the reasons behind Esposito’s passionate interest in Islam, his time advising US President Joe Biden when he was a senator, the Muslim origins of some of the most common traditions in Europe and the US, and the globalisation of Islamophobia.

John Esposito is a distinguished university professor at Georgetown University. He’s a founding director of the Al-Waleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding. He’s also authored more than 50 books on religion, Islam, and Islamophobia. Soraya Salam is an international journalist and the Manager of Al Jazeera English Online.

This episode is produced in partnership with the Islam and Muslims Initiative, an international platform that connects Muslims and non-Muslims in the realms of religion, politics, business, media, academia and civil society.