Myanmar: Campaign of Terror

A ‘campaign of terror’ is how human rights groups are describing what’s happening in central Myanmar. In the Buddhist heartland, there are recurring reports of villages torched, people killed, homes destroyed and food sources charred. A scene that has played out since the military coup in 2021 that ousted the National League for Democracy party and its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. But in recent months, the rate of burning has increased at an alarming rate.

In the first of this digital investigations series, Bird’s Eye View, our team uses open source intelligence to find out what’s really happening on the ground.