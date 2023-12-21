Lebanon and the War on Journalists

“Journalists’ voices shouldn’t be tamed.”

More than 70 journalists have been killed since the Israel-Gaza war broke out on October 7. Among them, Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abudaqa, who was killed in an Israel attack in southern Gaza on December 15. Al Jazeera reporter Carmen Joukhadar was injured during an Israeli air strike in Lebanon on October 13. She tells Between Us about losing her colleague and her fight to protect members of the press.