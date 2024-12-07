There’s a biodiversity crisis and our food system is driving it | All Hail

The staggering impact our global food system is having on the planet’s biodiversity.

When most of us think about species’ extinction, the images that come to mind are of big predators like tigers or bears that are endangered, or vast swaths of forest habitat being razed along with the creatures in it.

But how about this image: a supermarket aisle. It seems counterintuitive, supermarkets appear as spaces of such range and abundance. But look a little closer and you’ll soon realise they are, in fact, showcases of the staggering impact our global food system is having on the planet’s biodiversity – which is at risk more than you think … and valuable in more ways than you know.

#AllHailThePlanet delves into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change.

In this ninth episode, Ali Rae speaks with scholar and food rights activist, Vandana Shiva; farmer and former leader of Via Campesina, Elizabeth Mpofu; landscape architect and environmental educator, Costa Georgiadis; and biologist, agronomist and Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) coordinator, Asmund Asdal.