We are part of nature – not apart from it | All Hail

Around the world, a majority of people have one common factor that shapes their worldview – it is called anthropocentrism. It is so embedded in how so many of us think that we have probably never even considered it.

Anthropocentrism is basically the notion of human supremacy over all living things. It can drive our sense of entitlement to see nature as a resource – and it is why we presume to control the world, trying to bend it to our every will and convenience. We urgently need to change this perspective.

Join Ali Rae in this final episode of All Hail The Planet – a 10-part series delving into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change.

In this episode, Ali speaks with the author of The Web of Meaning, Jeremy Lent; social philosopher and author of The Good Ancestor, Roman Krznaric; researcher and chair of the Martuwarra Fitzroy River Council, Anne Poelina.

This is the third series of All Hail – a programme dedicated to explaining the forces that hold power in our lives.