Is it really a ‘natural’ disaster? | All Hail

Typhoons, floods, earthquakes – these are all hazardous natural events, but to call them “natural disasters” wouldn’t be quite accurate. It would be downplaying the host of human factors that contribute to how devastating the impact of these weather events are.

Join Ali Rae in this eighth episode of All Hail The Planet – a 10-part series delving into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change.

In this episode, Rae speaks with legal anthropologist and climate change negotiator Siobhan McDonnell, scientist and senior adviser for the least developed countries group at the United Nations Saleemul Huq and climate justice activist and spokesperson for Fridays for Future Mitzi Jonelle Tan.

This is the third series of #AllHail, a programme dedicated to explaining the forces that hold power in our lives.