Why our brains are wired to ignore the climate crisis | All Hail

How big industries, politicians and the media have warped public understanding and action on the climate crisis.

Telling the story of climate change psychology can reveal not only the ways in which we grapple with ecological breakdown but also how big industries, politicians and even the media have warped public understanding and action on the greatest crisis humanity faces.

#AllHailThePlanet delves into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change.

In this episode, Ali Rae speaks with psychologist and author, Per Espen Stoknes; historian of science, Naomi Oreskes; and climatologist, geophysicist and author, Michael E Mann.