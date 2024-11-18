We can’t fight the climate crisis without fighting militarism | All Hail

The impact of war is so much more than just the emissions from tanks, ships and warplanes.

The impact of war on the climate is much more than just the emissions from tanks, ships and warplanes. Modern warfare has a devastating effect on both people and the planet.

So what is the scale of planetary destruction wrought by militaries? And in a world where nations justify war on the basis of supposed “security” benefits, isn’t the harm to the Earth not also a huge threat to our collective security?

In this episode of All Hail the Planet – a series delving into the social, economic and political forces undermining meaningful global action on climate change – Ali Rae speaks with Nick Buxton, an author and researcher at the Transnational Institute (TNI); Marwa Daoudy, an author and associate professor of international relations at Georgetown University; and Neta Crawford, a political scientist and the co-director of Brown University’s Costs of War project.