Rebel Writers: Iraq and Libya
Two writers from Iraq and Libya who challenged the received ideas of their time and who found both fans and critics.
Meet two very different Arab writers, an Iraqi and a Libyan, who both challenged received ideas in conservative countries but, despite their huge popularity, were forced to the margins of society. Ali al-Wardi’s ideas about a split Iraqi identity were widely condemned by political and religious leaders – but ordinary Iraqis loved his books and he even had his own TV show. Sadeq al-Naihoum was so popular that even illiterate Libyans used to buy newspapers so they could pretend to read his column. He had a brief connection with Muammar Gaddafi but spent much of his career in exile from Libya and he continues to divide opinion today.