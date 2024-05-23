Aden 1986: Anatomy of an assassination

The brutal attack on South Yemeni politicians in 1986, when assassins stormed a meeting of the country’s cabinet.

The audacious assassination of South Yemeni politicians during a cabinet meeting in 1986 remains a landmark moment in the region’s history. Now, we hear exclusive recent testimony from South Yemen’s then-president, whose bodyguards carried out the attack. A leader of the political assassination squad and another eyewitness capture the extreme violence used as one political faction attempted to wipe out its rivals, in a minute-by-minute account. Reporter Gamal al Moliky tells how this rivalry escalated into a series of assassinations in 1986 that were shocking, even by the violent standards of Yemen at the time.