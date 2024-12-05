Rising to the Challenge: Morocco’s short-statured football team

The inspirational story of the Moroccan football team that raises awareness of dwarfism through sport.

This is the inspirational story of a group of athletes defying expectations and redefining what it means to play international football.

Morocco’s short-statured national football team embarks on a journey that takes them from local park pitches to major international tournaments.

They confront poverty, deal with the COVID pandemic and push themselves to the very highest levels.

They’re devastated to miss out on the 2022 Arab Cup in Egypt because of COVID restrictions but a few months later, they make it to the quarterfinals of the Copa America in Peru. Defeat to Bolivia on penalties doesn’t deter them and they go on to win the short-stature 2024 Afro-Asian Cup in their native Morocco.

This documentary gains excellent access to a team for whom size does not define strength – and who are challenging global attitudes to dwarfism. It’s a story of passion, resilience and trust by a team striving for victory at all costs.