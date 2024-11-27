Lebanon’s political families: The Jumblatt dynasty

The Jumblatt family has led Lebanon’s Druze community for generations amid civil war and political assassinations.

This film is about how Lebanon’s highly influential families have navigated the complex and at times dangerous world of the country’s politics.

The Jumblatts have for more than 100 years led Lebanon’s Druze community, an ethno-religious group whose power base is around Mount Lebanon. Their story includes political intrigue, family succession and assassinations.

Today’s Druze leader Walid Jumblatt reflects on more than 40 years as the political leader of Lebanon’s 30,000 Druze, a time that included the Lebanese Civil War, surviving a car bomb and subsequent reconciliation with his former deadly enemies.