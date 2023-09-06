Hedi Nouira: The transformer of Tunisia’s economy

Power politics in Tunisia in the 1970s and Prime Minister Hedi Nouira’s battle to bring prosperity to his country.

In the 1970s, Tunisian Prime Minister Hedi Nouira presided over 10 years of economic transformation, in the first decades after independence from French colonial rule.

In this film, former colleagues, including Nouira’s son Chakib, recall the turbulent years from 1970 to 1980, a decade that included high-stakes politics involving Libya’s Colonel Muammar Gaddafi; the deaths of striking workers; violent street protests; and throughout the decade, unprecedented economic growth in Tunisia.