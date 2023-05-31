Beyond the Atlas Lions: Morocco’s aspiring footballers

Three young Moroccan amateur footballers dream of one day turning professional against the odds.

Despite Morocco having a successful national football team, the chances of making it as a star footballer in the country are very slim, especially outside the big cities.

Lack of state investment and limited sporting opportunities offer few prospects for talented teenagers to become professionals, let alone famous athletes.

Three young footballers dream of being able to earn a decent living through their sport, of turning professional and even becoming stars one day. But in reality, they have to contend with low wages, limited facilities and the relentless need to balance providing for their families with their football dreams.