South American Ramadan in tropical Guyana

The continent’s only English-speaking nation is home to a small but influential Muslim population.

In South America, the Caribbean nation of Guyana is home to a small but thriving Muslim population, and Ramadan is as important to the faithful there as anywhere in the Islamic world.

African slaves first introduced Islam to Guyana in the 17th century, but the majority of today’s Muslims descend from indentured Indian labourers.

Muslims contribute to all sections of Guyanese society. The country’s first Muslim president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, credits his election to Guyanese respect and tolerance. Shalimar Ali-Hack, the country’s longest serving director of public prosecutions, believes Guyana may have a Muslim woman as president one day.

This film celebrates faith and festivities during Ramadan in an unexpected part of the world.