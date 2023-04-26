Arabs Abroad: The Money Men

A Lebanese gold mining magnate in Canada and an Egyptian economist in the United States are both successful Arabs living abroad.

Fred George escaped the Lebanese Civil War in 1976, emigrated to Canada and as a teenager helped in the family poultry business. Now the entrepreneur runs a multimillion-dollar gold mining empire.

Elsewhere, Ibrahim Oweiss fled Egypt in 1960 after a dispute with the government at the time. He settled in the United States and became a highly respected economist, counting former President Bill Clinton as one of his admirers.

From a multimillionaire Lebanese businessman in Canada, to a globally recognised Egyptian economist in Washington, DC, this film features two stories of Arab migration about leaders who found success in their new lives abroad.