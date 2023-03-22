The new Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied West Bank

New Palestinian armed groups are emerging in the occupied West Bank and challenging the Israeli occupation.

Is the occupied West Bank the new battleground in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Why has Palestinian paramilitary activity there increased and who are the new armed groups operating on the ground there?

This investigative film looks for answers to these questions and gains unprecedented access to the Jenin Brigades as well as the Lions’ Den in Nablus.

Some groups are not only confronting Israeli forces but also infiltrating Israeli intelligence. This investigation by Tamer Almisshal sheds light on the Palestinian paramilitary response in the occupied West Bank to the new far-right Israeli government, in the latest development in this decades-long conflict.