Price of love in Shatila: A Palestinian couple searches for home

As two young Palestinians try to start a life together in a Beirut refugee camp, they face problems setting up a home.

Hassan and Wafaa meet in a Dabke dance centre in the Shatila refugee camp and fall in love. They get engaged and start planning their future life together – but first, they need to find a home.

However, options are limited for Hassan, who faces financial difficulties. As the couple searches for a suitable and affordable solution, they have to decide which is better – building or renting an apartment. Which can they afford?

This film paints a picture of the challenges facing young Palestinians as they start their lives in refugee camps in Lebanon and across the Middle East.