The Sixties in the Arab World: Society

The third in a three-part series about how people and society were transformed in the Arab world of the 1960s – and how others were left behind.

The 1960s was a decade of change that greatly affected the Arab world.

This episode – the final in a three-part series – charts the transformations affecting people and society and how education, the changing roles of women, improved transportation and the loosening of tribal structures shaped the 1960s.

Sixties witnesses speak of a time that questioned society’s traditional attitudes towards women, the emerging youth culture and the longstanding inequalities between rich and poor. But deeper down – in politics, the media, the jobs market and the family – age-old attitudes and other barriers were often much harder to break down.

Watch episode 1 here and episode 2 here.