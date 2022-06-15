Painting in the Dark

The inspiring story of Esref Armagan, a blind Turkish artist who became a critically acclaimed painter.

Turkish artist Esref Armagan is one of the few blind commercial painters in the world.

Blind from birth, he learned to draw by touching and copying carved shapes. As he grew older, Armagan adapted techniques which allowed him to add perspective to his work.

A few critics suggested that his art was not his own, a claim refuted by those who witnessed him paint.

Today, Armagan’s artwork is in demand internationally. He also mentors young visually impaired children, demonstrating how they can achieve their artistic dreams.