Austria’s Operation Luxor: Anti-terrorism or Islamophobia?

Dawn raids on homes in Austria in November 2020 – a government ‘anti-terrorist’ measure or a sign of growing Islamophobia?

Dawn police raids on nearly 70 private homes across Austria in November 2020 shocked waking Muslim communities.

The authorities claimed they were part of an important “anti-terrorist” operation but many believed Operation Luxor was indicative of a growing Islamophobic culture in Austria and across Europe.

This film goes to Austria to examine what happened on November 9, 2020.

The raids may have been a response to a lone attacker who had killed four people the week before. But there is evidence that the raids had been planned for months, so some suggest they were part of an intelligence sting targeting the Muslim Brotherhood and other leading Islamic figures.