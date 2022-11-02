Maradona in Naples: A love story between a footballer and a city

Diego Maradona is revered by Neapolitans as the saviour of their city, from his glory days playing football for Napoli.

More than three decades since Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona played for Napoli football club, he remains a visible presence in this Italian city. His image adorns the city streets, in homes, cafés and even a cemetery.

Italian photojournalist Sergio Siano journeys through Naples meeting Maradona fans, who believe that the footballer’s success elevated Naples to previously unseen greatness – as a club and a city.

This film charts the long-lasting love story between Maradona and the city of Naples.

But it is more than the story of a famous footballer: it documents how Neapolitans elevated the Argentinian hero into their own Saint Diego.