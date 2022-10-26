The inside story of Kabul Bank and the nearly $1bn of money laundering and corruption that devastated Afghanistan.

From its foundation in 2004 to its collapse six years later and subsequent attempts to recover its vast losses, this is the inside story of the rise and fall of Kabul Bank.

Involving nearly $1bn of money laundering, deception, embezzlement and failure of accountability, the banking disaster hit the savings of many Afghan families and left a legacy that contributed to events in Afghanistan years later.

In The Kabul Bank Crash, this financial “house of cards” story is told by those on the inside and beyond.