Arabs Abroad: The Activist and the Entrepreneur

The success stories of a Palestinian political activist in Iceland and a Moroccan entrepreneur in the Netherlands.

Millions of people from the Arab world have migrated or taken refuge in other countries over the decades, to escape war and persecution or for economic, educational and family reasons.

Arabs Abroad meets those who have built successful lives in countries outside the Middle East, focusing not on their journey but on their destination.

This episode meets two women who have overcome great odds to find success in their new lives abroad – one a politician and social activist in Iceland, the other an award-winning Moroccan-Dutch businesswoman who has created a multimillion-dollar business but still finds time to help disadvantaged young people in the Netherlands.