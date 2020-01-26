Live

Al Jazeera Correspondent

About the show

In this special documentary series, Al Jazeera presents a diverse range of stories from across the globe, from the perspective of the network’s journalists. Travelling from India to America and from Bosnia to Doha, Al Jazeera’s correspondents explore subjects that touch on a diverse range of modern obsessions – digital technology, architecture and photography, yoga, the American dream, fertility, and the universal love of comedy.

For airing times, please check the Schedule

More episodes

The Cut: Exploring FGM

Why does the dangerous and painful practice of female genital mutilation persist in so many countries across the world?

I run because…

We profile people from around the world, who all run for different reasons.

Death in the Family

A personal look at the funeral industry and how a traditional family-run trade is being overtaken by big corporations.

Putting Man on the Moon

Al Jazeera’s Caroline Radnofsky explores the legacy of her grandfather, the man behind the iconic Apollo 11 space suits.