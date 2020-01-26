Al Jazeera Correspondent

A personal look at Mussolini’s regime and how Italy may now be embracing fascist ideologies most believed gone forever.
In this special documentary series, Al Jazeera presents a diverse range of stories from across the globe, from the perspective of the network’s journalists. Travelling from India to America and from Bosnia to Doha, Al Jazeera’s correspondents explore subjects that touch on a diverse range of modern obsessions – digital technology, architecture and photography, yoga, the American dream, fertility, and the universal love of comedy.
A personal look at Mussolini’s regime and how Italy may now be embracing fascist ideologies most believed gone forever.
A union of equals or Russian occupation? A personal journey exploring how decades of Soviet rule have shaped Georgia.
From Qatar to Alaska, a personal journey exploring what it means to belong when your culture is...
A journey of self-discovery and education, spanning the legacy of Confederate America and its modern...
Why does the dangerous and painful practice of female genital mutilation persist in so many countries across the world?
We profile people from around the world, who all run for different reasons.
A personal look at the funeral industry and how a traditional family-run trade is being overtaken by big corporations.
What does it take to make a Bollywood movie? A personal journey into the fascinating world of Indian film.
One in four people will suffer a mental illness, but will they all get the care and treatment they need?
An indigenous village exposes the fatal flaws in Mexico’s public health policies.
The story of one woman’s struggle with bipolar disorder.
Al Jazeera’s Caroline Radnofsky explores the legacy of her grandfather, the man behind the iconic Apollo 11 space suits.
Follow the incredible journey of Asadullah Rahman, the youngest inmate to be held at Guantanamo Bay.
A personal look at how the country’s railways reveal so much about Japanese culture and the changes in society.