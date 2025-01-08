Why I’m not giving up on Syria’s disappeared | Close Up

Former Syrian detainee Bassam Ezzedine is on a mission to help prisoners of the fallen regime to find their families.

Bassam Ezzedine knows all too well about the cruelty of Syria’s ousted government. After spending time in detention and seeing members of his family disappear, he fled the country as a refugee. But after the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad, Ezzedine hurried back home to help others find relatives who had gone missing as suspected victims of the brutal prison system.

In this episode of Close Up, we follow Bassam as he works on behalf of Syrians whose lives were upturned by the Assad dynasty. His mission also includes gathering evidence of the regime’s crimes, in the hope that delivering justice will help Syrians build a better future.

