Why I want to arrest Myanmar’s military leader | Close Up

A teacher-turned-rebel joins a people’s fighting force to take back Myanmar from military rule.

Zike Maung never imagined trading his classroom for the front lines of a rebellion. But when Myanmar’s military seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, his world – and his country – was thrown into chaos.

Today, Zike Maung is training to become a police officer in the People’s Defence Force (PDF) among the Zo ethnic group in Chin State, near Myanmar’s western border with India. The PDF is a network of resistance groups fighting for democracy against military rule. “In times of revolution, I want to be where I can help. The only way to win our freedom is to fight for it,” he says, describing a country on the brink of collapse, with tens of thousands killed and millions displaced.

For Zike Maung, the resistance is about more than just tactical victories – it’s about returning home. “I put my trust in this revolution,” he says. The training, the discipline, and the shared purpose all lead to one thing: hope. Hope for a Myanmar that is free, democratic, and governed by its people – not by a military reign of fear.

Credits:

Director/Producer: Ivan Ogilvie

Additional Producer: Antonia Perello

Writers: Ivan Ogilvie, Antonia Perello

Editors: Ivan Ogilvie, Antonia Perello

Colourist: Catherine Hallinan

Sound Mixer: Linus Bergman

Senior Editor: Donald Cameron