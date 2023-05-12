I would die to save Imran Khan | Close Up

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, was removed in April last year – and since then, he has faced multiple criminal charges and even escaped an assassination attempt.

For months, hundreds of supporters have gathered outside his home in Lahore to protect him from arrest. But on Tuesday, May 9, the former cricket icon was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops as he appeared in court to face corruption charges – prompting thousands of people to protest across the country.

Among those who took to the streets in Lahore is Mohammed Farhan. The 25-year-old, a junior member of Khan’s PTI party, describes his love for the former leader as having no limits. “We’ll sacrifice our lives but we won’t let you take Imran Khan. Because he is the only leader who is honest. I tell my wife she is second and he will always remain my number one,” he added while smiling.

As Pakistan grapples with continuing unrest, watch our latest Close Up episode Fighting for Imran Khan as we follow Farhan’s fight to defend the opposition leader.

CREDITS:

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Tierney Bonini

PRODUCER: Antonia Perello

ASSISTANT PRODUCER: Janan Sindhu

DIRECTOR: Saad Zuberi

EDITOR: Husain Qaizar Yunus

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Haider Ali

SECOND CAMERA: Malik Zaki

SENIOR EDITOR: Donald Cameron