This is what 24 hours of our lives in Gaza look like | Close Up

There have been 70 days since the Israeli military launched an all-out assault on Gaza, following an attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. In those 70 days, more than 18,800 Palestinians have been killed, most of them children and women.

Al Jazeera’s digital documentary series, Close Up, reached out to Palestinians in Gaza in November and asked them to record whatever they could over the course of a day, on any devices that still worked. Because who better to tell the stories of life in Gaza than the people themselves who are living there through the horror of siege and war?

This compilation of people’s moments provides a snapshot of just one of these 70 days of war, where even the most mundane of tasks, like showering, doing laundry, and preparing meals, has become impossibly hard. Where fear is constant and palpable, that at any moment death could strike from above, as Israel relentlessly bombs the entire length of the besieged strip from morning to night.

The result is a story of resilience and courage.

