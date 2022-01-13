The Sardinian Factory of Death | Close Up
A group of brave Sardinians fight to close down a dangerous German arms factory before it blows up.
When a dangerous German arms factory opens in the outskirts of a picturesque but poor Mediterranean town in Sardinia, Italy, a group of brave locals fights to close it down. Deeming the explosives a risk to their town, they also cannot conscience exporting materials that cause death and destruction elsewhere.
Credits:
A film by: Lisa Camillo
Sound & PA: Mathieu Vuoillamoz
Producer: Alaa Alhussan
Editor: Elena Toccafondi
EP: Tierney Bonini
Production Company: Against the Tide Films
Published On 13 Jan 2022