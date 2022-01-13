From: Al Jazeera Close Up

The Sardinian Factory of Death | Close Up

A group of brave Sardinians fight to close down a dangerous German arms factory before it blows up.

When a dangerous German arms factory opens in the outskirts of a picturesque but poor Mediterranean town in Sardinia, Italy, a group of brave locals fights to close it down. Deeming the explosives a risk to their town, they also cannot conscience exporting materials that cause death and destruction elsewhere.

 

Credits: 

A film by: Lisa Camillo

Sound & PA: Mathieu Vuoillamoz

Producer: Alaa Alhussan

Editor: Elena Toccafondi

EP: Tierney Bonini

Production Company: Against the Tide Films

Published On 13 Jan 2022