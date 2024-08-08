A Dream Worth Chasing: A designer in Zambia

Sepo Kawana is a creative force, designing and creating fashionable wares, making music and promoting local products.

In Zambia’s capital city Lusaka, the market stalls overflowing with fabrics, threads and accessories are an inspiration for Sepo Kawana, an all-round creative. Sepo is a designer, artist and musician. Undeterred by a stuttering start and personal challenges, she now successfully designs, paints and sews her stylish wares for sale – and exhibits them to the sounds of her own music. Sepo is doing what she loves, promoting the importance of local products in Zambia, and actively chasing her dreams.

Misheck Chiza Banda works as a documentary director and editor in Zambia. His directorial debut was with the short film On The Road which challenges gender stereotypes. This is his second film for Africa Direct.