From the Cape: South Africa’s Bo-Kaap

A historical and personal tour of Bo-Kaap in South Africa, where descendants of slaves became a diverse community.

On the outskirts of Cape Town’s city centre in South Africa is a place with a special history – Bo-Kaap. And Daiyaane Pietersen, heritage researcher and tour guide, wants to find out more about his ancestry in this area. Descended from slaves, who were brought from around the globe to sustain the early colonial Cape settlements of the 1600s and 1700s, Bo-Kaap today is a richly diverse community. Daiyaane takes us on a historical and archival tour of Bo-Kaap, making connections of love, heritage, religion, language, food and politics here – the connections which make us all human.

Vincent Moloi is a renowned multi-award-winning director and producer from South Africa. For more than 20 years, Moloi has produced and directed various documentaries for both local and international broadcasters and streaming services.